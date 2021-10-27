In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
ONEOK (OKE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
ONEOK, Inc. (OKE - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 earnings on Nov2, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.32% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s see how things are placed ahead of the upcoming quarterly announcement.
Factors to Consider
Improving volumes of natural gas and natural gas liquids in ONEOK’s pipelines along with a diversified customer base and fee-based income are likely to have benefited the utility. Its presence in the key producing regions and contributions from projects completed in 2020 are expected to have aided the company’s financials.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2021 sales is pegged at $5.32 billion, which indicates an increase of 144.85% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 83 cents per share, implying an 18.57% rise from the year-earlier quarter’s reported number.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model predictsan earnings beat for ONEOK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.
Earnings ESP: ONEOK has an Earnings ESP of +0.05%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, ONEOK carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are some other companies worth considering from the same sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.
American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov2. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.83% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.
Edison International (EIX - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 2. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.46% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.