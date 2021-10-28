Range Resources Corporation ( RRC Quick Quote RRC - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 52 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line turned around from a loss of 5 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.
Range Resources (RRC) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Lag
Range Resources Corporation (RRC - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 52 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line turned around from a loss of 5 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.
Total revenues for the reported quarter were $302.6 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $733 million. The top line, however, improved from the prior-year $299.3 million.
The quarterly earnings were aided by higher gas equivalent prices and decreased exploration costs. This was offset partially by lower production volumes.
Range Resources Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Range Resources Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Range Resources Corporation Quote
Operational Performance
For third-quarter 2021, the company’s production averaged 2,135.5 million cubic feet equivalent per day, down 3% from the prior-year period. Natural gas contributed 70.1% to total production, while NGLs and oil accounted for the remaining.
Oil production increased 8% for the quarter from the year-ago period, while NGL and natural gas output decreased 1% and 4%, respectively.
Its total price realization (excluding derivative settlements and before third-party transportation costs) averaged $4.32 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), up 129% year over year. Natural gas prices rose 143% on a year-over-year basis to $3.59 per Mcf. NGL and oil prices increased 109% and 102%, respectively.
Costs & Expenses
Total costs and expenses declined to $682.6 million from $1,084.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs, direct operating expenses as well as general and administrative expenses increased in the quarter. Lower exploration costs offset the rise in costs.
On a per-unit basis, direct operating costs was flat at 10 cents per Mcfe compared to the September quarter of 2020. Transportation, gathering, processing and compression expenses were recorded at $1.51 per Mcfe, higher than $1.33 in the prior-year quarter.
Capital Expenditure & Balance Sheet
The company’s drilling and completion expenditure totaled $91.8 million for third-quarter 2021. An amount of $4.6 million was used in acreage leasehold, gathering and others.
At third quarter-end, it had total debt of $2,730.5 million. It had a debt to capitalization of 69.8%. The company reported around $750 million in senior notes, expected to mature through 2023. At third quarter-end, it had more than $2 billion borrowing capacity.
Outlook
For 2021, Range Resources issued its production guidance at a range of 2.12 to 2.13 Bcfe per day, with almost 30% allocated to liquids production. The company’s overall capital budget is expected to be $415 million, revised downward from the prior estimate of $425 million.
The company reiterated its estimate for exploration expenses for 2021 within $20-$25 million. On a per-unit basis, direct operating expenses for the year are expected within 9-11 cents per Mcfe. Transport, gathering, processing and compression expenses are now estimated in the range of $1.48-$1.52 per Mcfe, higher than previous range of $1.43-$1.47 per Mcfe.
