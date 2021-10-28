We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AdvanSix (ASIX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results before the opening bell on Oct 29.
The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters at an average of 50.7%. It posted an earnings surprise of 41.7% in the last reported quarter. The company’s third-quarter results are likely to reflect strong demand across a number of end-markets, growth of its differentiated products and higher prices.
The stock has surged 200.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 26.7% rise.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
What Do the Estimates Say?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter consolidated revenues for AdvanSix is currently pegged at $408.1 million, which calls for a rise of around 44.8% year over year.
Some Factors at Play
The company is expected to have benefited from improved end-market demand and growth of its differentiated products in the quarter to be reported. It is seeing a recovery in demand across a number of markets including automotive, building & construction, electronics and packaging as well as strong agricultural industry fundamentals. Favorable market conditions and tight industry supply are likely to have supported demand for nylon in North America. Strong demand for chemical intermediates is also likely to have continued across a number of markets in the third quarter.
Higher demand for its product lines is expected to have supported its volumes in the September quarter. Higher prices are also expected to have driven its top line. However, the company is likely to have faced headwinds from higher raw material costs in the third quarter.
AdvanSix Price and EPS Surprise
AdvanSix price-eps-surprise | AdvanSix Quote
Zacks Model
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AdvanSix this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for AdvanSix is 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the third quarter is currently pegged at $1.28. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: AdvanSix currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:
Tronox Holdings plc (TROX - Free Report) , scheduled to release earnings on Oct 27, has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Chemours Company (CC - Free Report) , scheduled to release earnings on Nov 4, has an Earnings ESP of +5.70% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Albemarle Corporation (ALB - Free Report) , scheduled to release earnings on Nov 3, has an Earnings ESP of +8.73% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.