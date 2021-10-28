Back to top

Company News for Oct 27, 2021

  • Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS - Free Report) jumped 7% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.71 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.52.
  • Waste Management, Inc.’s (WM - Free Report) shares fell 1.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.26 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share.
  • Shares of Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC - Free Report) rose 0.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share.
  • Novartis AG’s (NVS - Free Report) shares gained 1.8% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.71 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 per share.

