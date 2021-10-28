We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Grainger (GWW) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 29, before the opening bell.
Q3 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.33 billion, indicating growth of 10.3% from the year-ago period. The Consensus Estimate for earnings per share stands at $5.31, suggesting an improvement of 17.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Q2 Results
In the last reported quarter, Grainger’s earnings and revenues missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimates but increased year over year. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 0.64%.
Factors to Note
Grainger has been seeing strong growth in the non-pandemic product sales as the U.S. economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis. This is likely to have aided the third-quarter performance. The company is particularly witnessing demand recovery in the commercial and heavy manufacturing end-markets. Apart from this, e-commerce sales have been improving as customers are staying indoors amid the health crisis. This is likely to have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.
Higher operating costs might have impacted Grainger’s operating margin during the July-September period. Incremental inventory adjustments due to weak demand for certain pandemic products, rising freight and material costs as well as supply-chain challenges are also likely to have impacted the margin performance during the third quarter. Nevertheless, its cost-control measures are expected to have offset some of the negative impact.
What the Zacks Model Indicates
Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for Grainger this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Earnings ESP: Grainger has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.
Price Performance
Shares of the company have gained 24% in a year’s time, as against the industry’s loss of 5.5%.
