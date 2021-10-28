We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Boise Cascade's (BCC) Q3 Earnings Are Likely to Decline
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 2.
In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $7.62 per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 62.5%. The same rose significantly from the year-ago reported figure of 85 cents per share. The bottom line surpassed the consensus mark in each of the trailing seven quarters.
Trend in Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boise Cascade’s third-quarter earnings has decreased to $2.12 per share from $2.28 over the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a 26.4% decline from the year-ago reported figure.
Factors at Play
Boise Cascade’s third-quarter results are likely to get impacted by the downward commodity pricing trends experienced during the quarter. Being both a manufacturer and a distributor, its performance is highly correlated with residential construction activity, which has been going strong. Despite solid demand, lower commodity wood products pricing might weigh on its results.
As highlighted by the company during the second-quarter earnings call, with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and easing of the pandemic restrictions, people are now spending less on home improvement projects, resulting in reduced demand from home center customers. This might have impacted its top line to some extent, in turn resulting in a decline in repair and remodel, and "do-it-yourself" activity from the second quarter.
Also, higher wood fiber costs, and increased selling and distribution expenses are expected to have weighed on its margins. Supply-chain disruptions and tight logistics availability may have added to the woes.
What the Zacks Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Boise Cascade this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Boise Cascade has an Earnings ESP of +7.33% and a Zacks Rank #3, currently.
