A Deep Dive into the Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) Earnings Charts

This is a big week for earnings with over 1000 companies expected to report, including many FANGMAN stocks and other popular growth stocks.

This includes Apple (AAPL - Free Report) and Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , two of the best performing stocks of the last decade.

Over the last year, Apple shares have gained 29% while Amazon has risen just 5.4%. 

Are the analysts as pessimistic about Amazon as Wall Street?

What Do Their Earnings Charts Look Like?

Apple hasn’t missed in the last 5 years which is an incredible earnings surprise track record given that there’s an ongoing pandemic.

Amazon, which has never cared about the beat or the miss, has managed to beat 5 quarters in a row as business took off during the pandemic.

Are the analysts raising, or cutting, earnings estimates going into the report?

And will another beat be a catalyst for the shares?

Watch the video to find out.


