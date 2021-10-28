We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 27th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX - Free Report) is a provider of wireless communications services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND - Free Report) is a manufacturer, marketer, and seller of plant-based meat products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Gentex Corporation (GNTX - Free Report) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, as well as fire protection products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE - Free Report) is engaged in electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.
National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI - Free Report) is the operator of a cinema advertising network in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.
