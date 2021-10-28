We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Herc Holdings (HRI) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Herc Holdings (HRI - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of HRI and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.
Herc Holdings is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HRI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HRI's full-year earnings has moved 6.65% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that HRI has returned about 160.38% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 12.97% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Herc Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, HRI belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 39.79% so far this year, so HRI is performing better in this area.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track HRI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.