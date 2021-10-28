Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is Sunoco (SUN) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Sunoco (SUN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Sunoco is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 258 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SUN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUN's full-year earnings has moved 7.61% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that SUN has returned about 43.68% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 40.66% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Sunoco is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, SUN is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 72.98% so far this year, meaning that SUN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

SUN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sunoco LP (SUN) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors