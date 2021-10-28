Back to top

Is Visa (V) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Visa (V - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Visa is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 276 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. V is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for V's full-year earnings has moved 0.74% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that V has returned about 5.98% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -18.99% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Visa is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, V is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 13.62% so far this year, meaning that V is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

V will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.


