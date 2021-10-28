We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Norfolk Southern (NSC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Up 22% Y/Y
Norfolk Southern Corporation’s (NSC - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 earnings of $3.06 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.89. Moreover, the bottom line surged 21.9% year over year despite supply chain disruptions.
Railway operating revenues in the quarter under review came in at $2,852 million, outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,739.6 million. The top line increased 13.8% year over year owing to 14% increase in revenue per unit. Total volumes were flat year over year.
Income from railway operations soared 35% year over year to $1.1 billion. Railway operating expenses increased 3% on a year-over-year basis to $1.7 billion, primarily due to higher fuel, purchased services, and compensation and benefits expenses. Norfolk Southern’s operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues), on a reported basis, improved to 60.2% in the third quarter from 66.5% in the year-ago quarter. With respect to this metric, lower the value, the better.
Norfolk Southern Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Norfolk Southern Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Norfolk Southern Corporation Quote
Segmental Performance
Coal revenues totaled $330 million, up 32% year over year. Coal volumes rose 9%. Revenue per unit jumped 21% in the reported quarter.
Merchandise revenues climbed 10% year over year to $1,710 million. Volumes increased 5% while revenue per unit inched up 4% year over year.
Intermodal revenues augmented 16% year over year to $812 million while segmental volumes decreased 4%, revenue per unit ascended 22%.
Liquidity & Share Buyback
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,465 million compared with $1,115 million at the end of 2020. The company had long-term debt of $13,274 million at the end of the reported quarter compared with $12,102 million at December 2020-end.
During the first nine months of 2021, the company repurchased and retired 9.4 million shares for $2.5 billion.
Sectorial Snapshots
Let’s take a look at some of the other earnings releases from companies within the Zacks Transportation sector.
CSX Corporation (CSX - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 43 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. Total revenues of $3,292 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3030.9 million. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), incurred a loss (excluding 96 cents from non-recurring items) of 23 cents per share in the third quarter of 2021, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 27 cents. Operating revenues of $4,679 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,581.5 million.
United Airlines Holdings (UAL - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #3, incurred a loss (excluding $2.46 from non-recurring items) of $1.02 per share in the third quarter of 2021, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.65. Operating revenues of $7,750 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7639.7 million.