Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat

Read MoreHide Full Article

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.(ADP - Free Report) reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 results.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.65 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.7% and grew 17% year over year. Total revenues of $3.83 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.9% and improved 10% year over year on a reported basis as well as on an organic constant-currency basis.

So far this year, shares of ADP have gained 24.2% compared with 24.1% growth of the industry it belongs and 22.5% surge of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Zacks Investment ResearchImage Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s check out the numbers in detail:

Segments in Detail

Employer Services revenues of $2.57 billion increased 8% on a reported basis as well as on an organic constant-currency basis. Pays per control increased 7% year over year.

PEO Services revenues were up 15% year over year to $1.26 billion. Average worksite employees paid by PEO Services were 629,000, up 15% year over year.

Interest on funds held for clients decreased 5% to $101 million. The company’s average client funds balance increased 22% to $26.9 billion. Average interest yield on client funds declined 40 basis points to 1.5%.

Margins

Adjusted EBIT increased 17% year over year to $915 million. Adjusted EBIT margin grew 140 basis points to 23.9%. The uptick was backed by higher operating revenues, which were partially offset by the effect of increased selling expenses and implementation costs.

Employer Services segment margin increased 150 bps. PEO Services segment margin grew 70 bps.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Quote

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

ADP exited first-quarter fiscal 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.60 billion compared with $2.58 billion in the prior quarter. Long-term debt of $2.99 billion was flat sequentially.

The company generated $121.9 million of cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $35.9 million. The company paid out dividends worth $393.2 million and repurchased shares worth $528 million.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

ADP raised its fiscal 2022 outlook. The company now expects revenues to register 7-8% growth compared with the prior growth rate of 6-7%. Adjusted EPS is now expectedto register 11-13% growth compared with the prior growth rate of 9-11%.

The company now expects Employer Services revenues to grow at a rate of 5-6% compared with the prior growth rate of 4% to 6% and PEO Services revenues at a rate of 11-13% compared with the prior growth rate of 9% to 11%

Currently, ADP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Equifax’s (EFX - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6% but declined on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.22 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.6% and improved 14.5% year over year on a reported basis and 14% on a local-currency basis.

IQVIA’s (IQV - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.17 beat the consensus mark by 1.9% and improved 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.39 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1% and increased 21.7% year over year on a reported basis and 21.1% on constant-currency basis.

Omnicom’s (OMC - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share that beat the consensus mark by 20.4% and increased 36.4% year over year. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and increased 7.1% year over year.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) - free report >>

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) - free report >>

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) - free report >>

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) - free report >>

Published in

business-services