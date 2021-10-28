Church & Dwight (CHD) Lined Up for Q3 Earnings: Things to Note

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. ( CHD Quick Quote CHD - Free Report) is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2021 earnings on Oct 29, before market open. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been stable over the past 30 days at 71 cents per share, the same suggests an increase of 1.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year period. This developer, manufacturer and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. In the last reported quarter, Church & Dwight delivered an earnings surprise of 8.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues currently stands at $1,290 million, indicating growth of 3.7% from the prior-year quarter’s tally. Key Factors to Note
Church & Dwight has been gaining from sturdy demand for its products for a while now. Solid consumption gains in most of the categories, such as gummy vitamins, dry shampoo, water flossers and cat litter coupled with strength in its online business are contributing to its performance. The company’s personal care category is benefiting from the rising consumer mobility. In addition, the company’s international business remains strong.
The company also continues to benefit from its brand strength, courtesy of its regular innovation as well as synergies drawn from its buyouts. Gains from the buyouts of WATERPIK, BATISTE, FLAWLESS and ARM & HAMMER aided the company’s results in the third quarter. Last December, the company took over Matrixx Initiatives, which owns the ZICAM brand. On its last earnings call, management had projected reported sales growth of about 3% with an organic sales increase of 1.5% for the third quarter. It also anticipated its gross margin to expand in the impending quarterly release on price rises. Church & Dwight envisioned adjusted earnings per share of 70 cents per share. While all the above discussed factors raise optimism, the company persistently faces supply-chain constraints as well as raw material and labor shortages. Increased input expenses and transportation costs remain other deterrents. What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Church & Dwight this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Church & Dwight currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.
Stocks With Favorable Combinations
Here are some companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Tyson Foods ( TSN Quick Quote TSN - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +19.13% and is Zacks #3 Ranked. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here US Foods Holding ( USFD Quick Quote USFD - Free Report) presently has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank #3. Hormel Foods ( HRL Quick Quote HRL - Free Report) presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.59% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Image: Bigstock
Church & Dwight (CHD) Lined Up for Q3 Earnings: Things to Note
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD - Free Report) is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2021 earnings on Oct 29, before market open.
Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been stable over the past 30 days at 71 cents per share, the same suggests an increase of 1.4% from the figure reported in the prior-year period. This developer, manufacturer and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. In the last reported quarter, Church & Dwight delivered an earnings surprise of 8.6%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues currently stands at $1,290 million, indicating growth of 3.7% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.
Key Factors to Note
Church & Dwight has been gaining from sturdy demand for its products for a while now. Solid consumption gains in most of the categories, such as gummy vitamins, dry shampoo, water flossers and cat litter coupled with strength in its online business are contributing to its performance. The company’s personal care category is benefiting from the rising consumer mobility. In addition, the company’s international business remains strong.
The company also continues to benefit from its brand strength, courtesy of its regular innovation as well as synergies drawn from its buyouts. Gains from the buyouts of WATERPIK, BATISTE, FLAWLESS and ARM & HAMMER aided the company’s results in the third quarter. Last December, the company took over Matrixx Initiatives, which owns the ZICAM brand.
On its last earnings call, management had projected reported sales growth of about 3% with an organic sales increase of 1.5% for the third quarter. It also anticipated its gross margin to expand in the impending quarterly release on price rises. Church & Dwight envisioned adjusted earnings per share of 70 cents per share.
While all the above discussed factors raise optimism, the company persistently faces supply-chain constraints as well as raw material and labor shortages. Increased input expenses and transportation costs remain other deterrents.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Church & Dwight this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. price-eps-surprise | Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Quote
Church & Dwight currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.
Stocks With Favorable Combinations
Here are some companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +19.13% and is Zacks #3 Ranked. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
US Foods Holding (USFD - Free Report) presently has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Hormel Foods (HRL - Free Report) presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.59% and a Zacks Rank of 3.