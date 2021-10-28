As the holiday season is just approaching, retailers are on their toes to make the most of this busiest part of the year.
BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Unveils Earlier Black Friday Offers
As the holiday season is just approaching, retailers are on their toes to make the most of this busiest part of the year. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) kicks off the festive season with earlier Black Friday deals at an unbeatable price. The company unveiled the dates of the Black Friday offers and is previewing a select few of those to aid members create their wish lists.
It brings “Early Bird Savings” available from Nov 4 through Nov 29, 2021, “Black Friday Savings” from Nov 16 through Nov 29, “5-Day Deals” from Nov 25-29 and “Cyber Week” starts Cyber Monday on Nov 29. The company’s stores will remain closed on the Thanksgiving Day. However, guests can shop online.
Members can check their wish lists either on the company’s site or in club, getting a chance to shop big-ticket articles like TVs, appliances and more at special values. They can buy items through the company’s easy shopping alternatives like in-club shopping, same-day delivery, ship-to-home and curbside pickup. Also, its buy now, pay later payment option is available this holiday for purchases of more than $99. Members can also avail the treasure hunt experience in-club and online on gifts like outdoor patio sets, winter accessories and trendy toys among others.
We note that BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Black Friday mailer will include QR codes that will allow members to directly go to the company’s site to view the latest pricing and deals. The company is hiring associates for seasonal, part-time and full-time positions.
What Else?
BJ's Wholesale Club has been gaining from the solid execution of its strategies, outstanding membership results, market share and elevated consumer spending trends for a while. The company’s focus on simplifying assortments, expanding into high-demand categories, enhancing omni-channel capabilities and providing value to its customers bodes well.
These endeavors are steadily contributing to growth in membership signups and renewals, resulting in higher membership fee income, higher average members per club and decent comparable club sales growth.
The company continuously directs resources toward expanding its digital capabilities to better engage with members and provide them with convenient ways to shop including same-day delivery, curbside pick-up and buy-online plus pickup-in-club options.
Additionally, BJ's Wholesale Club holds a three-year exclusive agreement with CommerceHub, a leading e-commerce platform that allows online order fulfillment and delivery solutions. Its partnership with Citizens Pay to provide online financing solutions for large purchases is encouraging as well.
Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) player have increased 56.9% in the past three months against the industry’s 10.5% decline.
