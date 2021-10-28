We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) closed at $169.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.19% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.72% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
ABNB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 4, 2021.
ABNB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.30 per share and revenue of $5.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +91.63% and +70.18%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABNB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.33% lower. ABNB currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.