Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know
Adobe Systems (ADBE - Free Report) closed at $640.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.51% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had gained 11.01% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
ADBE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.18, up 13.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.08 billion, up 19.17% from the prior-year quarter.
ADBE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.46 per share and revenue of $15.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.37% and +22.43%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ADBE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ADBE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, ADBE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 51.56. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.95.
Meanwhile, ADBE's PEG ratio is currently 2.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.13 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.