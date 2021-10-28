We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Restoration Hardware (RH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Restoration Hardware (RH - Free Report) closed at $653.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.88% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the furniture and housewares company had lost 3.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.08%.
RH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect RH to post earnings of $6.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $985.98 million, up 16.71% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $25.90 per share and revenue of $3.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +45.26% and +31.91%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. RH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, RH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.46. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.67.
Meanwhile, RH's PEG ratio is currently 1.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Home Furnishings industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow RH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.