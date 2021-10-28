We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Accenture (ACN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Accenture (ACN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $354.05, moving -0.64% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the consulting company had gained 9.91% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ACN as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ACN to post earnings of $2.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.74%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.21 billion, up 20.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.12 per share and revenue of $57.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15% and +13.59%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ACN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ACN is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, ACN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.2. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.13.
Meanwhile, ACN's PEG ratio is currently 3.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consulting Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as of yesterday's close.
The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ACN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.