Allegiant (ALGT) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Allegiant Travel Company ( ALGT Quick Quote ALGT - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding $1.52 from non-recurring items) of 66 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents per share. However, the bottom line surged more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. Sentiments regarding air-travel demand are bullish now (due to increased inoculation programs) compared with the year-ago quarter, when the company reported a loss of $4.28 per share.
Operating revenues of $459.5 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $446.1 million and increased more than 100% on a year-over-year basis.
Quarter in Details
Passenger revenues, which accounted for a bulk (92.2%) of the top line, surged more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. The upside can be attributed to an improvement in air-travel demand.
Air traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles or RPMs) for scheduled service surged 92.6% in the quarter under review. Capacity (measured in available seat miles or ASMs) also increased 25% year over year. Consequently, load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) widened 2690 basis points to 76.6% in the reported quarter, as traffic surge outweighed capacity expansion.
Operating cost per available seat miles (CASM), excluding fuel, increased 20.2% year over year. Average fuel cost per gallon (scheduled) surged 66.7% to $2.20 in the quarter. Total scheduled service passenger revenue per available seat miles (TRASM) rose 85.7% to 10.4 cents. The carrier exited the quarter with a fleet size of 106. The same is expected to total 108 by the year-end.
Liquidity
As of Sep 30, 2021, Allegiant Travel’s total unrestricted cash and investments totaled $1,070.9 million compared with $685.3 million at the end of December 2020. Long-term debt and finance lease obligations (net of current maturities and related costs) came in at $1,434.6 million compared with $1,441.8 million reported at the end of 2020.
Q4 Expectations
For the fourth quarter, ASM (for scheduled service) is expected to increase 12-16% from fourth-quarter 2019 figures.
Total system ASM are expected to surge 10-14% from fourth-quarter 2019 figures.
Total operating revenues are expected to move up 0.5-4% from fourth-quarter 2019 actuals.
Fuel cost per gallon is expected to be at $2.55.
2021 Expectations
For 2021, the projection for aircraft, engines and induction costs is unchanged from the previous expectation of $115-$125 million.
The view for capitalized airbus deferred heavy maintenance is unchanged from the prior view of $50-$60 million.
Other airline capital expenditures are now expected between $60 million and $70 million (previous expectation: $40 million and $50 million).
Interest expenses are still expected in the range of $65-$70 million.
Project spending (Sunseeker Resorts Project) for 2021 is expected to be $50-$55 million.
Zacks Rank
Allegiant Travel currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here. Sectorial Snapshot
Within the broader
Transportation sector, Delta Air Lines (and DAL Quick Quote DAL - Free Report) , J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( JBHT Quick Quote JBHT - Free Report) Kansas City Southern ( recently reported third-quarter 2021 results. KSU Quick Quote KSU - Free Report) Delta reported third-quarter earnings (excluding $1.59 from non-recurring items) of 30 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents. Revenues of $9,154 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,370.6 million. J.B. Hunt reported third-quarter earnings of $1.88 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77. Total operating revenues of $3144.8 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3002.1 million. Kansas City Southern reported third-quarter earnings (excluding 31 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.02 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07. Quarterly revenues of $744 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $725.9 million.
