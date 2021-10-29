In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
CMS Energy (CMS) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y
CMS Energy Corporation (CMS - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 54 cents from continuing operations, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 5.9%. The reported figure, however, declined 25% on a year-over-year basis.
The company also reported GAAP earnings of 54 cents, down from 73 cents generated in the year-ago quarter.
The year-over-year decline in the bottom line can be attributed to higher operating expenses.
Operational Performance
For the quarter under review, CMS Energy’s operating revenues were $1,725 million, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,605 million by 7.5%. The top line also improved 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.
CMS Energy’s interest charges were $125 million, down 3.9% from the year-ago period.
CMS Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Financial Condition
CMS Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $102 million as of Sep 30, 2021, up from $32 million at the end of 2020.
As of Sep 30, 2021, total debt, capital leases and financing obligations (excluding securitization debt) were $12,499 million, up from $12,166 million at the end of 2020.
During the first nine months of 2021, the company generated cash from operating activities worth $1,483 million compared with $1,144 million in the first nine months of 2020.
2021 Guidance
CMS Energy tightened its 2021 adjusted earnings per share guidance range to $2.63-$2.65 from the prior band of $2.61-$2.65. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2021 earnings is currently pegged at $2.68, higher than the company’s newly guided range.
Zacks Rank
CMS Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
