Has BP p.l.c. (BP) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of BP p.l.c. (BP - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
BP p.l.c. is one of 258 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BP's full-year earnings has moved 26.94% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that BP has returned about 42.54% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 38.65%. As we can see, BP p.l.c. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, BP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 50.36% so far this year, so BP is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on BP as it attempts to continue its solid performance.