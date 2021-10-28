We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Blackstone (BX) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Blackstone (BX - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BX and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.
Blackstone is a member of our Finance group, which includes 906 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BX's full-year earnings has moved 16.14% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, BX has moved about 110.60% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 23.99%. This means that Blackstone is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, BX belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 51 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23.55% so far this year, meaning that BX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on BX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.