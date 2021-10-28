We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Thermo Fisher Scientific is one of 1122 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TMO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TMO's full-year earnings has moved 5.93% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, TMO has moved about 31.45% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -5.53%. This means that Thermo Fisher Scientific is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, TMO belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 101 individual stocks and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.95% so far this year, meaning that TMO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to TMO as it looks to continue its solid performance.