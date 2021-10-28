We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has United Parcel Service (UPS) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
United Parcel Service is one of 141 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. UPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UPS's full-year earnings has moved 2.66% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, UPS has moved about 26.01% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 11.65%. This means that United Parcel Service is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, UPS belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.30% so far this year, meaning that UPS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to UPS as it looks to continue its solid performance.