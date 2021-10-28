We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Exxon Mobil is one of 258 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. XOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for XOM's full-year earnings has moved 19.33% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that XOM has returned about 55.58% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 38.65% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Exxon Mobil is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, XOM is a member of the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 50.36% this year, meaning that XOM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
XOM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.