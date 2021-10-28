We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
RKT or TT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Technology Services sector have probably already heard of Rocket Companies (RKT - Free Report) and Trane Technologies (TT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Right now, Rocket Companies is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Trane Technologies has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that RKT has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
RKT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.34, while TT has a forward P/E of 29.28. We also note that RKT has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.38.
Another notable valuation metric for RKT is its P/B ratio of 3.89. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TT has a P/B of 6.53.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to RKT's Value grade of A and TT's Value grade of C.
RKT has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than TT, so it seems like value investors will conclude that RKT is the superior option right now.