A Deep Dive into the Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) Earnings Charts
This is a big week for earnings with over 1000 companies expected to report, including many FANGMAN stocks and other popular growth stocks.
But two companies that rarely get much coverage anymore will also report earnings this week, with both reporting on Friday.
Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) and Chevron (CVX - Free Report) used to be among the largest companies in the S&P 500 but in 2021, they are now dwarfed by the tech giants.
After a devastating year for the oil industry in 2020 due to the pandemic, what is the recovery looking like?
What Do Their Earnings Charts Look Like?
Exxon Mobil has beat 4 quarters in a row. It’s also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) heading into the report.
Shares have jumped 97% in the last year but still trade with a forward P/E of just 12.
Is there more to come?
Chevron has beat 2 quarters out of the last 5 but that hasn’t stopped the stock from rallying 57% over the last year.
It, too, is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Are the analysts bullish on both companies as crude trades above $80?
Watch the video to find out.