The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Toll, Dream Finder, TRI, CRH, and TopBuild

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – October 28, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Toll Brothers Inc. (
TOL Quick Quote TOL - Free Report) , Dream Finders Homes, Inc. ( DFH Quick Quote DFH - Free Report) , TRI Pointe Group, Inc. ( TPH Quick Quote TPH - Free Report) , CRH PLC ( CRH Quick Quote CRH - Free Report) , and TopBuild Corp. ( BLD Quick Quote BLD - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog: Solid Stocks to Buy in a Booming Homebuilding Market
The U.S. homebuilding market has been doing quite well for some time and the dream run continues despite worries of rising labor and raw material costs. Increasing demand for both new and existing homes has acted as a catalyst for the surge in sales.
This has, at the same time,given a boost to homebuilder sentiment. Overall, the homebuilding market is poised to grow in the coming days. The surging demand for homes is benefitting its ancillary industries too.
New Home Sales Jump in September
The Commerce Department said on Oct 26 that sales of new single-family homes rose 14% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 800,000 units in September. This is the highest level attained since March. Analysts had expected new home sales to rise to 760,000 units.
August sales were revised down to 702,000 units from the initially reported 740,000 units. September sales increased in almost all parts, including South, West and Northeast.
The jump in September comes despite builders struggling to cope with rising costs and supply shortages of raw materials like copper and steel. At the same time, lumber prices are soaring and labor is getting scarce, pushing up new home prices. However, surging demand has been driving sales.
Homebuilding Market Poised to Grow
The upbeat sentiment in the homebuilding market has continued since June last year after the economy reopened following the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Although the market slowed down earlier this year on rising raw material prices and labor costs, and higher interest rates, demand for new single-family homes has increased.
It can be said that the overall U.S. homebuilding market is once again thriving after a slight slowdown. Hitting an eight-month high, existing home sales rose 7% from August to a seasonally adjusted 6.29 million units in September, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
The jump in both new and existing home sales has resulted in bullish sentiment among homebuilders. As a result, homebuilder confidence rose 4 points to a reading of 80 in October from September’s reading of 76, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index.
There were already fewer homes compared to the high demand before the pandemic, and now the gap has widened. This is further helping to boost home prices and the trend is likely to continue in the days to come.
Our Choices
New and existing home sales hitting new highs in September along with homebuilder sentiment getting a boost in October is an indication that buyers are showing interest as the economy continues to reopen. This is thus an opportune time to invest in homebuilding and other ancillary stocks that are likely to benefit from the boom in the housing market.
Toll Brothers Inc. builds single-family detached and attached home communities; master-planned luxury residential resort-style golf communities; and urban low, mid, and high-rise communities, principally on the land it develops and improves.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 80%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 9% over the past 60 days. Toll Brothers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. is in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company builds, designs and sells single-family homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 26.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 2.9% over the past 60 days. Dream Finders sports a Zacks Rank #1.
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company's operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 80.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 8% over the past 60 days. TRI Pointe has a Zacks Rank #1.
CRH PLC manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, insulation and other building materials.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.7% over the past 60 days. CRH Plc has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. TopBuild, which earlier operated as a subsidiary of Masco Corporation, provides insulation and building material services across the nation through TruTeam and Service Partners.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 47.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 2.5% over the past 60 days. CRH Plc has a Zacks Rank #2.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Bigstock
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Toll, Dream Finder, TRI, CRH, and TopBuild
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – October 28, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL - Free Report) , Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH - Free Report) , TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) , CRH PLC (CRH - Free Report) , and TopBuild Corp. (BLD - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:
Solid Stocks to Buy in a Booming Homebuilding Market
The U.S. homebuilding market has been doing quite well for some time and the dream run continues despite worries of rising labor and raw material costs. Increasing demand for both new and existing homes has acted as a catalyst for the surge in sales.
This has, at the same time,given a boost to homebuilder sentiment. Overall, the homebuilding market is poised to grow in the coming days. The surging demand for homes is benefitting its ancillary industries too.
New Home Sales Jump in September
The Commerce Department said on Oct 26 that sales of new single-family homes rose 14% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 800,000 units in September. This is the highest level attained since March. Analysts had expected new home sales to rise to 760,000 units.
August sales were revised down to 702,000 units from the initially reported 740,000 units. September sales increased in almost all parts, including South, West and Northeast.
The jump in September comes despite builders struggling to cope with rising costs and supply shortages of raw materials like copper and steel. At the same time, lumber prices are soaring and labor is getting scarce, pushing up new home prices. However, surging demand has been driving sales.
Homebuilding Market Poised to Grow
The upbeat sentiment in the homebuilding market has continued since June last year after the economy reopened following the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Although the market slowed down earlier this year on rising raw material prices and labor costs, and higher interest rates, demand for new single-family homes has increased.
It can be said that the overall U.S. homebuilding market is once again thriving after a slight slowdown. Hitting an eight-month high, existing home sales rose 7% from August to a seasonally adjusted 6.29 million units in September, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
The jump in both new and existing home sales has resulted in bullish sentiment among homebuilders. As a result, homebuilder confidence rose 4 points to a reading of 80 in October from September’s reading of 76, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index.
There were already fewer homes compared to the high demand before the pandemic, and now the gap has widened. This is further helping to boost home prices and the trend is likely to continue in the days to come.
Our Choices
New and existing home sales hitting new highs in September along with homebuilder sentiment getting a boost in October is an indication that buyers are showing interest as the economy continues to reopen. This is thus an opportune time to invest in homebuilding and other ancillary stocks that are likely to benefit from the boom in the housing market.
Toll Brothers Inc. builds single-family detached and attached home communities; master-planned luxury residential resort-style golf communities; and urban low, mid, and high-rise communities, principally on the land it develops and improves.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 80%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 9% over the past 60 days. Toll Brothers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc. is in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company builds, designs and sells single-family homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 26.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 2.9% over the past 60 days. Dream Finders sports a Zacks Rank #1.
TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company's operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 80.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 8% over the past 60 days. TRI Pointe has a Zacks Rank #1.
CRH PLC manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, insulation and other building materials.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.7% over the past 60 days. CRH Plc has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. TopBuild, which earlier operated as a subsidiary of Masco Corporation, provides insulation and building material services across the nation through TruTeam and Service Partners.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 47.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings improved 2.5% over the past 60 days. CRH Plc has a Zacks Rank #2.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com
https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.