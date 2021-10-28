AMETEK, Inc. ( AME Quick Quote AME - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 2. For the third quarter, the company expects sales growth of mid-20% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $1.41 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 24.9%. Further, the company expects adjusted earnings of $1.16-$1.18 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 15-17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.19 per share, implying year-over-year growth of 17.8%. The company beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.92%. Key Factors to Note
AMETEK (AME) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
AMETEK, Inc. (AME - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 2.
For the third quarter, the company expects sales growth of mid-20% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $1.41 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 24.9%.
Further, the company expects adjusted earnings of $1.16-$1.18 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 15-17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.19 per share, implying year-over-year growth of 17.8%.
The company beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.92%.
AMETEK, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
AMETEK, Inc. price-eps-surprise | AMETEK, Inc. Quote
Key Factors to Note
Despite the coronavirus-induced disruptions, AMETEK’s third-quarter results are expected to reflect positive contributions from acquisitions.
Magnetrol International, and Crank Software buyouts are anticipated to have driven growth in the Electronic Instruments segment in the quarter under review. Moreover, acquisitions of Motec, Forza, Telular, Gatan, Intellipower and Spectro Scientific are expected to have continued benefiting the segment.
The impacts of a strong materials analysis business are anticipated to get reflected in the segment’s third-quarter sales.
The Electromechanical Group segment’s sales are likely to have gained from the Pacific Design Technologies and FMH Aerospace buyouts in the to-be-reported quarter. Cost-mitigation strategies are anticipated to have aided the operation performance of the segment in the quarter under review.
The company’s proper execution of its core growth strategies — including operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and acquisitions — is expected to have driven the third-quarter performance.
AMETEK’s focus on cash flow generation is anticipated to have aided capital deployment activities in the to-be-reported quarter.
Apart from these, the impacts of strengthening momentum across the AMETEK Growth Model are expected to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarterly results.
However, the coronavirus pandemic-led disruptions are anticipated to have been headwinds for the company’s segments.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AMETEK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
AMETEK has an Earnings ESP of +1.18% and a Zacks Rank #4.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some stocks that you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Applied Materials (AMAT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.
HP Inc. (HPQ - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and it currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.
NetApp, Inc. (NTAP - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.70% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.