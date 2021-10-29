We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) closed at $44.62, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.98% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 0.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.2% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.
UBER will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 4, 2021. In that report, analysts expect UBER to post earnings of -$0.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.42 billion, up 41.22% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $16.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +95.6% and +35.17%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UBER should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.48% higher. UBER is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.