FNF Group (FNF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
FNF Group (FNF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $47.86, moving +1.98% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had gained 2.24% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from FNF as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2021. On that day, FNF is projected to report earnings of $1.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.36 billion, up 12.87% from the year-ago period.
FNF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.67 per share and revenue of $13.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.91% and +22.04%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FNF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FNF has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.04 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.18.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.