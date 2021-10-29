Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 29, 2021

  • Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT - Free Report) jumped 4.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26 per share.
  • Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (SIRI - Free Report) shares gained 2% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.08 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share.
  • Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK - Free Report) surged 20.5% after the company announced third-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share.
  • Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK - Free Report) shares soared 6.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 per share.

