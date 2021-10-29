Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Livent (LTHM) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

Livent (LTHM - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, LTHM crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for LTHM

Shares of LTHM have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 16.8%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that LTHM could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account LTHM's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 3 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on LTHM for more gains in the near future.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Livent Corporation (LTHM) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today