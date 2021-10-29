We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings is one of 272 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BJ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 12.37% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, BJ has moved about 55.37% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -5.82%. This shows that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, BJ is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 15.27% so far this year, meaning that BJ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track BJ. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.