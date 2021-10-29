In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) - free report >>
DTE Energy Company (DTE) - free report >>
PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) - free report >>
DTE Energy Company (DTE) - free report >>
PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
PNM Resources' (PNM) Q3 Earnings Fall Y/Y, Revenues Rise
PNM Resources (PNM - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.37 per share, down 2.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $1.40.
GAAP earnings for the quarter were $1.32 per share, down 13.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reading of $1.52.
Total Revenues
Total electric operating revenues for the September quarter were $554.6 million, up 17.4% from $472.5 million in the comparable period of 2020.
PNM Resources, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
PNM Resources, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PNM Resources, Inc. Quote
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses for the quarter under review summed $402.8 million, up 24.1% from $324.7 million in the comparable period of 2020.
Operating income for the quarter was $151.7 million, up 2.7% from $147.8 million in the third quarter of 2020.
The company’s merger with Avangrid is expected to be completed this year following the pending approval from the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. Therefore, the utility withdrew its 2021 earnings guidance to take into account the same. It also expects approval for the retirement of the Four Corners Power Plant and implementation of the Transportation Electrification Program in fourth-quarter 2021.
Zacks Rank
PNM Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Peer Releases
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents by 4.2%.
Avangrid, Inc. (AGR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 34 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents by 13.3%.
DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) reported a third-quarter 2021 operating EPS of $1.72, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 by 6%.