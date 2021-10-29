In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
NiSource (NI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
NiSource, Inc (NI - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 earnings on Nov 3, before the market opens. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 87.28%, on average.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
NiSource’s quarterly results are likely to benefit from strong residential demand and improving demand from the industrial and commercial space. New gas and electric rates effective for different units this year are expected to have boosted its upcoming earnings.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2021 sales is pegged at $990.11million, which indicates an increase of 9.71% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share stands at 10 cents, which indicates an 11.11% rise from the year-earlier quarter’s reported number.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for NiSource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise
NiSource, Inc price-eps-surprise | NiSource, Inc Quote
Earnings ESP: NiSource has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, NiSource carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
