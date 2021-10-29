We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FirstEnergy's (FE) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
FirstEnergy Corporation (FE - Free Report) delivered third-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 82 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents by 1.2%. The bottom line, however, declined 2.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
On a GAAP basis, the company reported earnings of 85 cents per share compared with 84 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Total Revenues
FirstEnergy generated revenues of $3,124 million in the third quarter, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,109 million by 0.5%. Also, the top line improved 3.4% from $3,022 million in the year-ago quarter.
Highlights of the Release
Residential sales decreased 2.7% on a year-over-year basis due to lower weather-related demand. Commercial deliveries increased 2% while industrial sales improved 3.4% year over year, courtesy of a continued recovery from the pandemic and recessionary conditions. Total distribution deliveries inched up 0.5% from the prior-year quarter’s level.
Total operating expenses in the quarter under review came in at $2,493 million, up 8.3% from $2,301 million in the prior-year quarter.
In the third quarter, operating income was $631 million, down 12.5% from $721 million in the year-ago quarter.
Financial Update
FirstEnergy had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash worth $684 million as of Sep 30, 2021 compared with $1,801 million on Dec 31, 2020.
Long-term debt and other long-term obligations as of Sep 30, 2021 were $22,503 million, up from $22,131 million on Dec 31, 2020.
Net cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2021 was $2,104 million compared with $851 million in the comparable period a year ago.
Guidance
Management raised the company’s 2021 earnings per share outlook to the range of $2.55-$2.65 from $2.40-$2.60 while the current Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.57. It expects to invest up to $2.9 billion in the ongoing year.
Zacks Rank
Peer Releases
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents by 4.2%.
Avangrid, Inc. (AGR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of 34 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents by 13.3%.
DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) reported a third-quarter 2021 operating EPS of $1.72, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 by 6%.