We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Novavax (NVAX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX - Free Report) closed at $148.83, marking a -1.19% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 27.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.66% in that time.
NVAX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 4, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$4.04, down 25.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $306.8 million, up 95.39% from the prior-year quarter.
NVAX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$8.37 per share and revenue of $1.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.13% and +273.17%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NVAX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.