Smith & Wesson (SWBI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Smith & Wesson (SWBI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $21.50, moving +1.32% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.
Heading into today, shares of the firearm maker had gained 2.22% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.22% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.66% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from SWBI as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SWBI to post earnings of $1.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 47.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $277.9 million, up 11.73% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.05 per share and revenue of $924.3 million, which would represent changes of +11.23% and -16.52%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SWBI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SWBI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, SWBI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.81, which means SWBI is trading at a discount to the group.
The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.