Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) Stock Jumps 8.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE - Free Report) shares rallied 8.7% in the last trading session to close at $9.65. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 7.6% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Vince Holding is gaining from robust demand trends for its two global fashion brands — Vince and Rebecca Taylor. The company is impressed with the revival in Vince brand’s performance driven by solid direct-to-consumer business. In addition, its focus on enhancing ecommerce capabilities and increasing brand awareness via effective marketing bodes well for the brands.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +900%. Revenues are expected to be $94.9 million, up 37.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Vince Holding Corp., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on VNCE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 2 (Buy).


