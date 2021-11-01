We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SkyWest (SKYW) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings (excluding $1.26 from non-recurring items) of $1.45 per share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. The bottom line increased significantly on a year-over-year basis, reflecting the recovery in air-travel demand.
Revenues of $744.8 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $674 million. The top line jumped 63% year over year due to 67% increase in block hours on completed flights. Nevertheless, revenues declined 2% in the third quarter from the pre-coronavirus levels with 1% dip in completed block hours from the third quarter of 2019.
Revenues from flying agreements (contributing 96.5% to the top line) surged 61.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Total expenses (on a reported basis) increased 82% year over year to $698 million due to higher number of flights operated during third-quarter 2021 as well as a non-cash impairment charge of $85 million.
The airline, which carried 120.9% more passengers in the quarter compared with the year-ago level, reported a 66.5% increase in block hours (a measure of aircraft utilization). Passenger load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) increased 25 percentage points to 79.1% in the September quarter owing to the uptick in air-travel demand.
In October, the airline canceled as many as 1,700 flights due to a server outage. The company expects this adversity to weigh on its fourth-quarter results by approximately $15 million-$20 million.
Liquidity
SkyWest, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), exited the third quarter with cash and marketable securities of $913 million, up from $826 million at the end of 2020. Long-term debt (net of current maturities) was $2.61 billion compared with $2.80 billion at December 2020-end.
