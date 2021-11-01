Fox ( FOXA Quick Quote FOXA - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 3. For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has increased by a penny to $1 per share over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 15.3% decline from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues, pegged at $2.91 billion, implies 7.2% increase from the year-ago reported figure. Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 89.7%.
Fox (FOXA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Fox (FOXA - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 3.
For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has increased by a penny to $1 per share over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 15.3% decline from the year-ago reported figure.
The consensus mark for revenues, pegged at $2.91 billion, implies 7.2% increase from the year-ago reported figure.
Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 89.7%.
Fox Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Fox Corporation price-eps-surprise | Fox Corporation Quote
Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.
Factors to Consider
Fox’s portfolio strength across entertainment, sports and news content is expected to drive the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The company’s strong offerings have been driving user growth, and this trend is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.
Fox’s investments in expanding its network have been aiding ratings growth, a trend which is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.
Fox News has been strengthening its presence on social media platforms like Facebook. FOX News retained its #1 position as the most engaged news brand on social media including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, driving over 55.9 million total social interactions.
On other social platforms like Alphabet’s YouTube, FOX News topped among other news outlets with over 343.3 million views in August, up 46% year over year, delivering the network’s highest month ever in YouTube video views.
Continued digital monetization at FOX News Media and the impact of additional live events and studio shows at FOX Sports are expected to reflect in advertising revenue growth in the near term.
Moreover, a recovering base market at FOX Television Stations, continued growth at Tubi and strong pricing at FOX Entertainment are major positives.
Recovering ad demand and spending, boosted by the resumption of major sports events, globally, are expected to aid Fox’s advertising revenues in the near term.
The company generates a major portion of advertising revenues from live programming, which is relatively immune to the rapidly growing competition from subscription-based video-on-demand services. Moreover, recovering local advertising market affected by the coronavirus outbreak is a major positive.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Fox has an Earnings ESP of +6.18% and carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are a few companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:
AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +6.69% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
PerkinElmer (PKI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +5.20% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Wesco International (WCC - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +7.87% and a Zacks Rank #2.