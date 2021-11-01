We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Duke Energy (DUK) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
Duke Energy Corporation (DUK - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4, before the opening bell.
In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.68%. Duke Energy has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.44%, on average.
Factors to Note
During the third quarter, the company’s service territories experienced mixed weather patterns. While some parts had warmer-than-normal temperature accompanied by extremely dry conditions, in other parts, colder-than-normal temperature was observed. Thus, the overall weather pattern mighthave a moderate impact on the utility’s third-quarter performance.
Withthe U.S. economy gradually recovering over the past couple of quarters, an improvement in industrial and commercial sales might have favorably contributed to revenues in the quarter to be reported.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $7.02 billion, suggesting growth of 4.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Duke Energy took initiatives in 2020 to significantly reduce its operations and maintenance (O&M) expenses amid the pandemic. As a result of reductions then, O&M costs might have escalated in the quarter.This, in turn, might have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.81 per share, indicating a decline of 3.2% from the prior-year reported figure.
Duke Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Duke Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Duke Energy Corporation Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Duke Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Duke Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
