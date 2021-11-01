We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alliant Energy (LNT) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2021 financial results on Nov 4. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.6% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the company’s upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
The company’s upcoming results are likely to reflect consistent growth in demand from the residential group along with an improvement in demand from the industrial and commercial players. The improving economic conditions in its service territories are bringing in new customers that are likely to have benefited the company in the third quarter.
It makes continuous investments in technology for more cost-effective generation as well as the installation of electric-distribution projects.These efforts might have helped it trim its operating expenses, thus enhancing the upcoming earnings.
Expectation
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2021 earnings per share is pegged at 96 cents, indicating a 2.13% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
What Our Model Indicates
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Alliant Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Alliant Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Alliant Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote
Earnings ESP: Alliant Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
