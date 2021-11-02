We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Small-Cap Earnings ETF (EES) Hits New 52-Week High
Investors seeking momentum may have WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap ETF (EES - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of EES are up approximately 66.7% from their 52-week low of $30.85/share.
But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
EES In Focus
The underlying WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the U.S. Stock Market. The fund charges 38 bps in fees.
Why The Move?
The small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 rallied about 2.6% on Nov 1 for its best day since Aug 27. After a tough September in which the S&P 500 fell more than 4%, the benchmark jumped nearly 7% last month. Upcoming holiday season and upbeat sentiments in the market led to the rally. The Q3 earnings season for the S&P 600 is expected to be upbeat with 44.4% earnings gain (following 280% gains in Q2) on 16.1% revenue gain (over above 34.4% increase in Q2).
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 48.52. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.