Credit Acceptance (CACC) Slips 3.7% Despite Q3 Earnings Beat
Credit Acceptance Corporation’s (CACC - Free Report) third-quarter 2021 earnings of $15.79 per share comfortably surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.95. The bottom line also reflects a 16.4% increase from the prior-year quarter. These figures include certain non-recurring items.
Results were primarily aided by an increase in revenues and a solid loan balance. However, higher expenses and a decline in provision benefit were the undermining factors. Perhaps due to these concerns, shares of the company declined 3.7% in aftermarket trading.
Excluding non-recurring items, net income (non-GAAP basis) was $219.1 million or $13.84 per share, up from $167 million or $9.36 per share in the prior-year quarter.
GAAP Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise
Total revenues were $470.1 million, up 10.2% year over year. The increase was mainly driven by a rise in finance charges and premiums earned. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $456.7 million.
Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $8.3 million compared with $29.8 million in the year-ago quarter.
Operating expenses of $96.4 million rose 19.9%. Higher salaries and wages led to the increase.
As of Sep 30, 2021, net loans receivable were $6.6 billion, down 3% from the December 2020 level. Total assets were $7.2 billion as of the same date, down from $7.5 billion as of Dec 31, 2020. Total stockholders’ equity was $2 billion, down 15.1%.
Share Repurchase Update
During the quarter, Credit Acceptance repurchased 1.3 million shares.
Our Take
Credit Acceptance remains well-poised for revenue growth, given the gradual increase in the demand for consumer loans. However, elevated expenses pose a major headwind.
