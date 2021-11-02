In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) - free report >>
Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) - free report >>
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) - free report >>
Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) - free report >>
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
What's in Store for Rocket Companies (RKT) in Q3 Earnings?
Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT - Free Report) will report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4, after the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, posting an earnings surprise of 13.2%, on average.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.92 billion, indicating 36.9% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have been affected by a decline in gain on sale of loans and interest income. Weak EBITDA performance is likely to have negatively impacted the bottom line, the consensus estimate for which is pegged at 48 cents per share, indicating a 60.3% year-over-year decline.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Rocket this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Rocket has an Earnings ESP of +0.14% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Rocket Companies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Rocket Companies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Rocket Companies, Inc. Quote
Other Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Opendoor Technologies (OPEN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +38.89% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Affirm Holdings (AFRM - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +39.50% and a Zacks Rank #3.
SoFi Technologies (SOFI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +64.71% and a Zacks Rank #3.