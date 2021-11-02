We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lazydays (LAZY) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (LAZY - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 11.8%.
Q3 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.12, suggesting growth of 103.6% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $318.7 million, indicating an improvement of 47.7% from the year-ago reported figure.
Factors to Note
Lazydays third-quarter 2021 performance is likely to have benefited from robust revenues from sales of Recreational Vehicles ("RVs"). Sturdy new and preowned RV sales revenues might have aided the top line. Acquisitions of BYRV, Inc. and BYRV Washington, Inc. bode well.
Recently, the company reported third-quarter 2021 preliminary results. Preliminary revenues for the third quarter were $318.7 million, compared with $103.0 million in the prior-year quarter. Preliminary net income was $30.2 million, up from $26.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 119% to $41.7 million. RV unit sales rose 35% to 3,496 units compared with 2,595 units in the third quarter of 2020. The company stated that customer demand was strong during the quarter under review. Dealership inventory levels rose marginally during the quarter to be reported.
LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. Price and EPS Surprise
LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. price-eps-surprise | LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS, INC. Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lazydays this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: Lazydays has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks With Favorable Combination
Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat estimates this time around.
Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank #1 and an Earnings ESP of +37.45%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +20.00%.
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +4.04%.