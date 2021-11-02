We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has MaxLinear (MXL) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of MaxLinear (MXL - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MXL and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.
MaxLinear is one of 648 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MXL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MXL's full-year earnings has moved 17.46% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, MXL has gained about 74.08% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 25.30% on average. This means that MaxLinear is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, MXL belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.09% so far this year, meaning that MXL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on MXL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.